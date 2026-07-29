Power Bank On A Flight? Here's What Emirates, Etihad, Air India And More Allow

If you are planning to travel by air, there is one small item you should check before packing your bags: your power bank. Airlines are becoming stricter about carrying the device after several incidents involving fires on planes. As per the South China Morning Post, the latest incident happened on July 24 on China Eastern Airlines Flight MU2421 after the plane landed at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport. The flight was moving towards the terminal when a power bank inside a passenger's bag, kept in the overhead luggage compartment, caught fire. The crew managed to control the flames before passengers left the plane, while airport firefighters also arrived to help. No one was injured, but the aircraft suffered minor damage.

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Although rules asking passengers to keep power banks out of overhead lockers and avoid using them during flights have been in place for years, many travellers still ignore these safety steps.

It is important to check the rules before packing one for your trip. If you are planning to fly with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Air India, IndiGo or Akasa Air, here is what travellers need to know before heading to the airport.

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Emirates allows passengers to carry one power bank, but it must have a capacity of 100 Wh or less. The battery capacity should also be clearly written on the device. Etihad Airways follows a similar rule, as it allows one power bank of under 100 Wh. Passengers cannot use the power bank during the flight or charge it using the plane's power supply. For safety, both airlines advise passengers to keep the power bank where it is easily accessible, such as in the seat pocket, under the seat, or in the seat storage area, instead of putting it in the overhead storage.

flydubai also allows passengers to carry one power bank of up to 100 Wh, but it must be kept in cabin baggage. The power bank must stay switched off throughout the flight and should be kept under the seat or in the seat pocket. Keeping it in the overhead locker is strictly prohibited.

Air Arabia treats power banks as spare lithium batteries, so they can only be carried in cabin baggage. Passengers must keep them switched off throughout the flight. They cannot be used to charge phones or other devices, and they also cannot be charged using the aircraft's power supply. For safety, the charging device should be kept under the seat or in the seat pocket. Air Arabia also allows power banks with a capacity of up to 100 Wh.

Air India allows each passenger to carry up to two power banks, with a capacity of not more than 100 Wh. Passengers are also not allowed to use or charge the device during the flight. This rule applies even if the power bank is brand new or unopened. If a passenger carries more power banks than allowed, they may have to leave the extra ones at the airport before travelling.

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IndiGo recommends that the power capacity of the portable charger to be clearly visible on the device. Passengers should check this before travelling, as power banks with a capacity of more than 160 Wh are not allowed.

Akasa Air allows passengers to carry power banks in their cabin baggage. Once on the plane, the portable charger cannot be switched on, charged or used to charge another device.