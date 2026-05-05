IndiGo Flight Evacuated As Power Bank Catches Fire After Landing In Chandigarh

An IndiGo flight was evacuated upon landing in Chandigarh today after smoke was detected emanating from a cabin bag. Sources said that a passenger's power bank had caught fire after landing, which led to the smoke.

The plane was still on the runway, and the passengers were waiting to disembark when the smoke was detected, they said, adding that the source was later traced to a power bank in cabin luggage.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said that a passenger's personal electronic equipment had caught fire after flight 6E 108 flew in from Hyderabad and landed in the city.

The passengers were safely evacuated and moved to the terminal, a spokesperson said.

"On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being," IndiGo said.

The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations, the airline added.