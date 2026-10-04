Video: IndiGo Flight Attendant Bakes A Cake For Captain's Last Flight At 36,000 Feet

A routine flight turned into an emotional farewell as a flight attendant surprised the pilot with a special cake to mark his last flight. What could have been just another journey in the skies became a memorable moment for the crew.

An IndiGo flight attendant named Ashu Yadwade shared a video of the thoughtful gesture on Instagram. The video began with Ashu grabbing a packet of biscuits and crushing them before transferring the crumbs into an oven-safe bowl. She then added some crushed chocolate cookies and cocoa powder into the bowl. After that she added sugar and butter to the mixture and combined everything well.

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She then added milk and mixed everything together until it formed a thick batter. Before putting it inside the oven she garnished the batter with chopped almonds and then placed the bowl inside the oven to bake.

Later she pulled the cake out and showed off the finished result before the video cut to the crew and captain tasting it. After taking a bite, he appeared pleased with the homemade creation and gave it a thumbs-up.

Take a look at the video:

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“Baked a cake for our Captain's last flight, and seeing everyone enjoy it made my heart so full,” Ashu wrote in the caption. The video received widespread love from social media users. “Girl, you are saying you are not a chef. You can be whatever you want to be; just keep smiling and fly above your limit,” one of them wrote. “That was pure creativity at 36000 ft!” another commented.

“Now we know why service is being delayed,” someone else joked. “Gonna bake this in my flight for sure,” another flight attendant shared. “Was it like a brownie? Good idea though,” an individual said.

“Yummiesttt cake I have had on board," one crew member praised. “I love this sheer ability to share and create a beautiful piece of art with whatever limited resources you have,” another added.

What do you think about this gesture? Let us know.