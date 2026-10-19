Three Siblings' Flight Gets Special As Rahul Dravid Turns Out To Be Their Co-Passenger

Meeting a famous personality during a journey can turn an ordinary day into a memorable experience. Three siblings recently had such a moment when they spotted former India cricket head coach Rahul Dravid on an IndiGo flight and got an autograph from him.

The three siblings had boarded the flight without expecting anything unusual. However, spotting the cricket legend made their journey special. One of them approached Dravid for an autograph, while another sibling recorded the interaction on camera.

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Dravid agreed to sign the fan's autograph and exchanged a few polite words with them. The interaction became a memorable moment for the siblings.

The encounter continued even after the flight landed. The siblings crossed paths with the former cricketer again on the airport bus, giving them another opportunity to capture the unexpected meeting.

The video captured the siblings' unexpected meeting with the former India head coach and their excitement at getting an autograph from him.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Such a gentleman."

Another user noted, "I met him and got a selfie clicked with him while he was going to Nagpur with his family."

"A Man with zero haters," added a third user.