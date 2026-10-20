Bomb Hoax On IndiGo Flight In Chennai, Fliers Deboarded, Take-Off Delayed

An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Goa was delayed by nearly five hours on Monday after a bomb threat triggered security checks at Chennai airport. All passengers were deboarded and an anti-sabotage check was carried out before the aircraft was cleared for departure.

IndiGo flight 6E588 was scheduled to take off at 5.40 pm. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), which met after the threat was reported, classified it as specific at 6.05 pm, prompting the aircraft to be moved to a designated isolation bay.

All passengers were offloaded by 6.55 pm as security personnel initiated the prescribed procedures, including an anti-sabotage check.

The bomb threat response was called off at 9.20 pm after the security checks were completed, Chennai Airport authorities said. The aircraft was subsequently handed back to IndiGo for operations.

The flight was expected to depart for Goa at 10.30 pm, nearly five hours after its scheduled departure.

There was no immediate information on the source of the threat.