IndiGo Hyderabad-Srinagar Flight Returns After Power Bank Found in Baggage

An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Srinagar returned to its parking bay before take-off on Tuesday after information was received that a passenger's power bank was inside checked-in baggage, triggering a safety check at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Flight 6E 6409, scheduled to depart at 12.15 pm with 173 passengers on board, had been pushed back from Bay 12 and was taxiing when the information emerged. The aircraft was brought back from the taxiway to Bay 12, according to airport sources.

Security procedures were initiated to address the potential risk. There was no immediate confirmation of a fire or injuries in this incident.

Under IndiGo's baggage policy, power banks and spare lithium batteries are permitted only in hand baggage and must remain within the passenger's reach. They cannot be placed in checked-in baggage.

The incident comes days after another IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad when a passenger's power bank reportedly caught fire mid-air.

On October 11, flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai, landed safely at Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device in the cabin.

The airline said its crew responded promptly and the pilots diverted the aircraft in accordance with safety protocols. No injuries were reported.