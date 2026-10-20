Couple Enjoys Drinks In Paris As Fires Rage Nearby Amid Protests In France

A couple in Paris has caught attention online after being filmed calmly enjoying drinks at a cafe while fires burned nearby and protests rocked the French capital. The unusual scene, captured close to the iconic Arc de Triomphe, showed the pair sitting at an outdoor table and chatting as flames from a burning bin lit up the background. The contrast between their relaxed behaviour and the unrest around them made the video go viral.

The video showed how everyday activities continued amid the chaos, with the couple appearing unbothered by the fires raging just a short distance away.

The visuals emerged during one of France's most violent protest weekends in recent years, with thousands of people taking to the streets and widespread clashes, looting and arson reported across the country.

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In response to the unrest, France announced partial curfews in Paris and four other northern cities on Monday.

In Paris, a partial ban on protests was announced on Monday. The measures came as protesters blocked the entrance to the Louvre Museum in Paris and authorities tried to control the situation. Around 2,400 to 2,500 arrests were reported over the weekend, including 855 in Paris alone.

The protests began with students demanding better learning conditions, including improvements to overcrowded classrooms and opposition to the government's plan to cut more than 4,000 teaching posts in its 2026 budget.

French high school classrooms have an average of 30 students, while the figure in many developed countries ranges from 17 to 25. Students in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis also showed reporters pictures of broken furniture, damaged walls, leaking ceilings, mould and defective equipment. However, their concerns extend beyond schools, with many young people worried about unstable jobs, low salaries and the rising cost of living.

Rising fuel prices have also added to public anger. French government data showed that petrol and diesel prices increased by 36 per cent in September compared with the same month last year.

The rise in global fuel prices has been linked to disruptions in energy supplies caused by the Iran-US war, which stopped the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies. Overall inflation in France reached 3.1 per cent in September, its highest level since January 2024. President Emmanuel Macron linked the rising cost of living and fuel prices to the conflict in West Asia.