Reform Or Regime Change? What Global Movements Tell Us About Protest Goals

Whenever thousands of people take to the streets in any corner of the world, the primary fear in the corridors of power is of a coup or regime change. The recent downfall of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, the flight of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka, and the political reshuffle in Nepal have further strengthened this perception. But is the end of every protest always regime change? Is the ultimate goal of every young person taking to the streets to overthrow the government?

The short answer is no. According to the Global Protest Tracker, in the past 12 months, more than 57 countries have seen significant protests, and 33 are still active. In only seven, or 12%, was regime change or attempted regime change the goal.

Protests are not organised merely to topple governments, but also to show them a mirror, to reshape policies, and to save the remaining foundational structures of democracy. History bears witness that from the strike of Egyptian workers in the 12th century BC to youth taking to the streets today to protect Albania's sensitive environment, resistance has always been the sharpest weapon to transform society.

Today's youth, especially 'Gen Z', are demanding accountability in policies, equal employment opportunities, environmental protection, and basic rights. This is the 'Globalisation of Rebellion', where behind the fire ignited by local sparks in different parts of the world lies the same restlessness - a shared anger against corruption, inequality, and the people's voice not being heard.

France

When: September 2026 (Ongoing)

Protest by: High school students/ youth (later joined by unions)

No regime-change goal

Why the protest started:

Underfunded schools, teacher shortages, and dilapidated facilities

Opaque university admissions system

Rising cost of living and economic insecurity

Broader generational frustration over public services

Demands for education investment and better living conditions

Peru

When: September 2025 (Ongoing)

Protest by: Generation Z and student movements

Partial regime change

Why the protest started:

Broad political anger over chronic corruption, systemic instability, and the rapid, successive impeachments of national presidents

Intense dissatisfaction with a highly unpopular Congress and the installation of replacement President Jose Jeri.

Generational outrage over a mandatory pension reform that forced self-employed young workers to pay high, restrictive contributions

State-enacted crackdowns under emergency decrees, using rubber bullets and tear gas that resulted in civilian deaths and injuries

Protests continued after the president was removed because the ouster of a leader did not fix deeper political, economic, and social grievances

Georgia

When: October 2024 (Ongoing)

Protest by: Students, youth coalitions, and opposition groups

Attempted regime change, but failed

Why the protest started:

Massive public allegations of systematic electoral fraud during the October 2024 parliamentary elections

Outrage over the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to freeze integration negotiations with the European Union

Draconian penalties and state-sanctioned violence deployed to disperse peaceful student-led sit-ins and demonstrations

Widespread public demand for the release of political prisoners, a reinstatement of pro-EU foreign policy, and entirely new, impartial elections

Albania

Photo Credit: AFP

When: May 2026 (Ongoing)

Protest by: Youth coalitions and environmental student groups

Attempted regime change (demands for the resignation of PM Edi Rama)

Why the protest started:

Immediate outrage over state-approved commercial clearing and fencing within the Narta Lagoon, a highly biodiverse migratory wetland

Public backlash against international luxury real-estate developments planned on ecologically sensitive, protected lands

Accusations of systemic corruption, environmental deregulation, and political favouritism benefiting foreign elites

Direct condemnation of PM Edi Rama for endorsing private developers over domestic environmental laws

Indonesia

When: Aug-Sep 2025

Protest by: Youth/students/Gen Z

No regime-change goal

Why the protest started:

Lawmakers' large housing allowances and perks amid economic hardship

Rising living costs, unemployment, and tax increases

Perceived democratic backsliding and military expansion into civilian roles

Police brutality (including the death of a delivery driver)

Demands for policy reversals and anti-corruption measures

Morocco

When: Sep-Oct 2025

Protest by: Gen Z. Movement took on the name Gen Z 212, after the country's telephone code

No regime-change goal

Why the protest started:

Maternal deaths at a public hospital highlighting poor healthcare

Inadequate spending on health and education versus World Cup infrastructure

High youth unemployment and social inequality

Corruption and poor public services

Demands for better governance and resource allocation

Philippines

When: September 2025

Protest by: Gen Z

No regime-change goal

Why the protest started:

Flood-control project corruption scandals

Officials accused of pocketing infrastructure funds

Broader anti-corruption anger

Economic frustrations

Demands for accountability

Kenya

Photo Credit: AFP

When: June 2024 (Ongoing)

Protest by: Gen Z and youth-led coalitions

No regime-change goal

Why the protest started: