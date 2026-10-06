"Not What I Expected": Dutch YouTuber Reviews First AC Coach On Indian Sleeper Train

Travel often offers a chance to experience a destination beyond its popular sights. For Dutch YouTuber Pedro Mota, a 26-hour train ride from Mumbai to Amritsar offered a closer look at India. The vlogger travelled nearly 1,500 kilometres on one of India's first-class luxury sleeper trains and documented his experience in a vlog.

Pedro shared that before boarding the train's First AC compartment, he had assumed the experience would be similar to a five-star service. However, he soon realised that the train followed a “pay as you go” system, where passengers are required to pay separately for different services. His expectations took another hit at dinner when the non-vegetarian option turned out to be egg biryani. The YouTuber was surprised by the meal and found the biryani rather bland and ordinary.

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Pedro then explained that the true spirit of Indian trains resides not in the coaches but in the people. A joint family of 15, travelling to a wedding in Panipat, was in the same coach. This family made sure the foreign YouTuber didn't feel like a stranger. They served him fresh rotis, potato curry and dal-rice brought from home. The creator exclaimed, "This is the taste of mother's cooking, compared to which train food is nothing."

The following morning, Pedro set out in search of a cup of coffee. He walked nearly half a kilometre through the train expecting to find a pantry car, only to discover that it was essentially a mobile kitchen rather than a space where passengers could sit and eat. His search finally paid off at Faridabad station, where he found hot samosas and a cup of strong tea.

One of the more unexpected moments of the journey came when Pedro decided to use the shower in the First AC washroom. He was initially greeted by cold water. After some time, however, the water turned lukewarm. While the shower was far from a luxury experience, it offered enough relief to help him feel refreshed after spending 26 hours on the train.

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As fellow passengers got off at stops across Delhi and Haryana, the cabin gradually emptied out, giving Pedro more space to relax and work during the journey. He particularly enjoyed travelling at around 130 km/h while taking in the changing scenery outside the window.

Although the journey did not offer the five-star comforts he had initially expected, Pedro found that the warmth and lively spirit of India made the 26-hour trip to Amritsar a memorable experience.