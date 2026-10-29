American Man In India For Medical Checkup Claims It Costs 10 Times Less. Internet Debates

An American vlogger recently travelled to India for medical treatment. He shared his experience with his followers and offered a glimpse into the country's growing medical tourism sector. From navigating the healthcare process to documenting his experience at medical facilities, the man gave viewers an insight into what it was like to get routine checkups done in a different country.

“Before I go back to the U.S., I need to get a medical checkup,” the vlogger said as he got picked up in a car. “I love India. You would never get this treatment in the U.S. ever,” he added.

At first, he went for an annual health checkup. The tests included his nutrition genetics and genetics testing. Next, he went for a dental check-up. On the second day, the vlogger got an ultrasound done.

On the third day, he was again picked up in the car and went straight to get cryotherapy. "If you thought India doesn't have premium healthcare, you really thought wrong,” he added.

Explaining why he wanted to get his full body check-up done before leaving the country, the vlogger said, “I'm getting my health checkup in India because it's literally 10X the price in the U.S. compared to India. This is nicer than America.”

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Sharing the video, the vlogger wrote, “Best medical treatment I've ever gotten.” He also added that the whole checkup cost him $4,000 (Rs 3,81,040), whereas the same checkup costs $40,000 (Rs 3,810,400) in the US.

The video drew mixed reactions on social media. “Still Indians will criticise the Indian medical system and its doctors,” one wrote.

“Indian healthcare is top-notch. I was so impressed,” another commented.

“The problem is India only has premium healthcare but nothing for poor people,” someone else noted.

“Even that is costly for the average citizen here,” another added.

“I have done this health checkup! Can't believe people don't have more access to this,” an individual shared.

What do you think about this video? Let us know.

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