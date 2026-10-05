Video: Why Passengers Need Oxygen On This Train Journey In China

Most trains travel to places where breathing is easy, but one takes passengers to an extreme height. The Qinghai-Tibet Railway climbs to nearly “16,500 feet above sea level, where the air contains around 40% less oxygen.”

Travel creators Claudia and Kaan experienced the “22-hour train journey from Xining to Lhasa in western China,” which is “considered to be the highest train journey on Earth.” As the train climbs higher, passengers are given oxygen masks to help with the thin air. Yet the unusual height is not the only reason this train journey stands out.

The route passes through snow-covered mountains, lakes, open land and areas where wildlife can be seen. After crossing the high plateau, the train reaches Lhasa, one of the world's highest cities.

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On Instagram, Claudia shared, “The crazy part is that you're on a sleeper train with your own bed, a restaurant on board and some of the most spectacular views in all of China outside your window.

“For hours, you travel across the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, passing snow-covered mountains, crystal-clear alpine lakes, roaming wildlife, endless grasslands and huge open landscapes that most visitors will never get to see on their trip to China.”

After around 22 hours on the train, travellers reach Lhasa, one of the highest cities in the world. The city is known for its long history and famous Potala Palace, which stands high above the city. Visitors can explore local traditions while also seeing modern buildings and technology around them.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Wow, trips like this add immeasurable value to life. Definitely the kind of experience that's waiting for me.”

“The oxygen content doesn't change with altitude, but the concentration of oxygen in the atmosphere decreases due to a change in atmospheric pressure; thus, your lungs have to work extra hard to get the oxygen. So technically the concentration of oxygen decreases from 20% at sea level to about 11% at 16000 feet,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “INSANE. What a bucket list train journey. Those views are stunning.”

Another said, “I feel sick just about 2300m in Yunnan; envy you guys can tolerate 5600m.”

One more added, “I skipped the train and went by plane, the worst idea ever.”

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For people planning a trip to China, the Qinghai-Tibet Railway journey can be an exciting addition to their travel plans.