Oman Is The Budget Friendly October Destination Indian Travellers Often Overlook

If you are planning an affordable international trip in October, you need not look as far as Thailand, Vietnam or Bali. Oman is a nearby option with mountains, deserts, beaches, and a taste of Arab culture. All without the high prices of Dubai.

The country is a good choice for Indian travellers who want to explore something different without spending too much.

What To Do

There are plenty of places to visit, from historic structures and busy markets to beaches and natural wonders.

Start your trip with the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat, a huge mosque that opened in 2001 and can hold around 20,000 worshippers. Nearby, the Royal Opera House Muscat is another place worth visiting for its beautiful design and gardens.

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For a taste of local shopping, head to Mutrah Souq, where you can find spices, clothes, antiques and traditional products.

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If you want some time near the sea, Qurum Beach and Mughsail Beach are good options, while Wadi Ash Shab offers mountains and clear water for those looking for an outdoor experience.

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History lovers, explore Nizwa Fort, Jabreen Castle and Bait Al Zubair Museum. You can also visit the Bimmah Sinkhole, a natural pool surrounded by rocky land or explore the Nizwa Central Souq and the Museum of the Frankincense Land. In Muscat, Al Alam Palace is another well known landmark to visit.

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Flight Cost

As per Conde Nast Traveller, Muscat has direct flight options from several major cities. From Mumbai, flights to Muscat are available from around Rs 17,079, while Bangalore has options starting at Rs 16,773. Travellers flying from Jaipur can find direct flights for around Rs 19,883.

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There are also direct flights from Kochi at around Rs 23,177, Hyderabad at Rs 22,728, Chennai at Rs 27,504 and New Delhi at Rs 22,862. Flights from Lucknow are available at around Rs 30,971.

IndiGo, Oman Air, SalamAir, Air India Express and Air India operate on these routes. Flight fares can change based on the travel date, airline and availability, so it is best to check the latest prices before booking.