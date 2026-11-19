Malaysia will end visa-free entry for Indian nationals from January 1, 2027. All Indian passport holders travelling to the country will need a valid visa prior to arrival, unless the government announces any changes. Earlier, Malaysia had offered a visa waiver for Indian nationals travelling to the Southeast Asian nation. Visitors could enter without a visa for business, tourism, social or transit trips of up to 30 days.



Malaysia Ends Visa-Free Entry For Indians



In a notice on November 17, the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) said that “visa exemption facilities for Indian citizens will no longer be granted starting 1 January 2027.”



It asked Indian citizens entering the country to obtain a valid visa before their arrival. The department advised that visa applications could be submitted from December 1, 2026, on the MyVISA portal.



Foreign nationals who do not have a visa exemption need a passport with at least six months' validity and proof of financial means to sustain the period of stay in Malaysia to enter the country.



The move comes two months after the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals against using the 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment in Malaysia.



The High Commission said it had seen a "noticeable increase" in Indian nationals arriving under the visa exemption facility to look for jobs and warned that arriving without valid work authorisation led to a risk of overstaying or acquiring illegal immigration status.



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New Visa Rules By Malaysia



Malaysia's immigration department has asked visitors to get travel medical insurance for the full duration of their trip. Non-residents will have to bear all expenses incurred on medical treatment and related healthcare services.



The department urged travellers to use a Certificate of Insurance from MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform providing travel medical insurance and emergency assistance services, as a supporting document for visa applications.



As part of the new policy, any visa application that has the “New Application” or “Pending Payment” status for over seven working days will expire automatically. The policy came into effect on October 1 this year. It applies to all applications, including those created before September 1, 2026.



If their application expires, visitors must submit a new one using the updated visa form.



The visa fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application outcome, change of policy or any change in travel plans.

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