Some travel experiences are not just about ticking destinations off a bucket list. On rare occasions, one gets to discover places and create memories that stay with you long after the journey ends. For one travel vlogger, a trek through the remote mountains of Arunachal Pradesh turned out to be one such unforgettable experience.

Sandhya Majji shared her journey to Kundao TSO Lake, often called one of the ‘last lakes of India'. It is located at an altitude of around 15,000 feet near the Indo-China border.

Despite having travelled to 26 countries and hiked across several destinations, the lake's breathtaking view moved Sandhya to tears. "I have never cried looking at a view. I have been to like 26 countries and hiked in so many places but this lake, to reach this lake, it was so difficult for me," she said.

Also Read: Sikkim's Green Lake Trek Reopens After 4 Years: When To Visit, Permits Needed And More

The vlogger also noted that the lake is not freely accessible to civilians and can be reached only through an Indian Army-led trek held once a year. She added, "This lake is not accessible for civilians. You can only hike through the Indian Army once in a year and it's one of the most challenging treks that I have done."

Where is Kundao TSO Lake?

The lake is tucked deep within the Eastern Himalayas near Kibithu and Walong, close to the Line of Actual Control. It is surrounded by rugged alpine peaks, dense rhododendron forests and mountain waterfalls. As civilian access is heavily restricted by the military, the lake remains virtually untouched by mass tourism. Its crystal-clear waters sit in a pristine glacial basin free from commercial infrastructure.

Also Read: 'It's Magical': Prajakta Koli Can't Stop Talking About Manipur's Floating Lake

How to Reach?

Unlike popular lakes in Tawang, Kundao Tso is not open for year-round casual visits. Civilian access is typically permitted only once a year. Adventure treks are organised around late October to early November in coordination with the Indian Army and local tourism authorities.

All domestic visitors to Arunachal Pradesh require an Inner Line Permit. Furthermore, reaching border zones beyond Walong and Kibithu requires special clearance from the district administration and the Indian Army.