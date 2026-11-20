A lake formed by a meteorite impact, water that once turned pink overnight, and rocks that have similarities with those found on the Moon. Maharashtra's Lonar Lake has quite a few things that make it special. Now, it has earned a place on the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) list of the 'Third 100' Global Geological Heritage Sites.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the news on X, calling it a proud moment for the state. He wrote, "Carved out by a massive meteorite impact thousands of years ago, this extraordinary lake is a geological marvel of immense scientific significance."

He added that the international recognition could create new opportunities for conservation, scientific research and tourism.

Lonar Lake is already a National Geological Monument and a Ramsar site. But what exactly makes this lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district so important?

Lonar Lake Was Formed When A Massive Meteorite Hit Earth

Located near Lonar town, the lake sits inside a huge, almost perfectly circular crater. It measures approximately 1.8 km in diameter and is around 150 metres deep. The crater's rim also rises about 20 metres above the surrounding landscape.

Scientists believe that a meteorite weighing roughly two million tonnes struck the area at an extremely high speed, creating the enormous depression. Water eventually accumulated inside it, forming what we now know as Lonar Lake.

For a long time, however, scientists had a different explanation for the crater's origin.

Lonar lies within the Deccan Traps, a vast region of volcanic rock formed around 66 million years ago. Given its location, the crater was initially believed to have been created by volcanic activity.

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That understanding changed when researchers discovered evidence of a meteorite impact. Among the findings was maskelynite, a naturally occurring glass formed when minerals are subjected to extremely high pressure during high-velocity impacts.

The discovery helped establish Lonar's meteoritic origin.

Interestingly, scientists are still debating exactly when the meteorite struck. Earlier studies placed the crater's age at approximately 52,000 years, while subsequent research suggested it could be around 570,000 years old. The latter estimate remains disputed because the dating method may have overestimated the age of the rocks.

Created By A Meteorite

There are impact craters in different parts of the world, but Lonar stands out because of the rock in which it formed. It is considered the only terrestrial impact crater formed entirely within basalt. This is significant because basalt is also common on the Moon and Mars.

Scientists studying meteorite impacts on these celestial bodies can therefore use Lonar to understand how similar collisions affect basaltic surfaces.

There is even evidence of the impact scattered around the crater. When the meteorite struck, it threw out enormous quantities of rock fragments and debris. This material extends approximately 2 km from the crater's centre.

Researchers have found glassy objects associated with the impact, along with unusual debris formations. Some of these structures resemble formations observed on Mars.

The Water At Lonar Lake Is Not Like That Of Most Lakes

Lonar is a saline and highly alkaline lake. Its water contains large amounts of dissolved salts and has a pH generally ranging between 9 and 10.5.

This unusual chemistry has a lot to do with the crater's geography.

The lake sits inside an enclosed basin with no natural outlet through which water can flow away. As water evaporates, the dissolved minerals become more concentrated.

Despite these conditions, the lake is home to several microorganisms, including bacteria, archaea, fungi and phytoplankton.

Scientists have even identified species that were first described from samples collected here. These include bacteria such as Cecembia lonarensis and Indibacter alkaliphilus, along with a fungal species named Curvularia lonarensis. The microorganisms are of particular interest to researchers because they can survive in conditions that are unsuitable for many other forms of life.

When Lonar Lake Suddenly Turned Pink

Photo: NASA

One of the lake's most unusual episodes occurred in June 2020, when its normally green water turned reddish-pink within just two to three days.

The sudden colour change attracted a lot of attention.

Studies suggested that falling water levels had increased the lake's salinity, leading to the growth of salt-loving microorganisms, including Halobacterium. These organisms produce pigments called carotenoids, which contributed to the pink colour.

Lonar Is Also Home To Ancient Temples And Wildlife

While the crater's geology is its biggest attraction, there is plenty to discover around the lake.

Freshwater springs support vegetation along the crater slopes and in the surrounding forest. The area is home to approximately 160 species of birds, 12 species of mammals and 46 species of reptiles.

The lake also has a long association with local religious traditions.

Several ancient Hindu temples stand around the crater, including the Kamalja Devi Temple, Ram Gaya Temple, Sita Nahani Temple and the partially submerged Shankar Ganesha Temple.

One of the most popular is the Daitya Sudan Temple, known for its Hemadpanti architecture.

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According to local legend, Lord Vishnu defeated a demon named Lonasura at this site. The name Lonar is traditionally believed to have originated from the demon's name.

There are also beliefs that Lord Rama and Sita visited the lake while returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

For tourists, the main attraction is the crater itself. The enormous circular depression, surrounded by vegetation, offers a chance to see the result of a meteorite impact up close.

The ancient temples around the crater are another reason to visit. The Daitya Sudan Temple is particularly notable for its architecture, while the temples near the lake offer an insight into the religious traditions associated with the area.

Travellers interested in history can also visit nearby Sindkhed Raja, known as the birthplace of Rajmata Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.