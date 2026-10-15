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Video: This 21-Km Toy Train Ride From Neral To Matheran Shows The Best Views Of The Western Ghats

The toy train takes about 2 hours to reach Matheran from Neral.

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Video: This 21-Km Toy Train Ride From Neral To Matheran Shows The Best Views Of The Western Ghats
The heritage toy train ride was first launched in 1907.
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Tucked away in the lush hills of Maharashtra, Matheran is a charming hill station that offers a refreshing escape from the city life. But what makes the journey more special is the iconic 21-km toy train ride from Neral to Matheran.

Winding through verdant forests, misty hills, and rocky cliffs, this heritage railway journey offers passengers a glimpse of the Western Ghats at their most beautiful. Calling it Maharashtra's “most unique” train ride, a content creator on Instagram revealed that people do not take the train to get somewhere, but for the views. 

Sharing details about the train ride, the creator added, “It's about two hours from Mumbai, and tickets start at around Rs 75.” She shared that the journey starts from Neral and takes passengers through the lush green Western Ghats with its “crazy” mountain curves and beautiful valleys as the train slowly climbs up to Matheran. 

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“The entire journey takes around two and a half hours, and once you reach Matheran, you can explore one of Maharashtra's most beautiful hill stations that is completely vehicle-free," she said, explaining that people can walk through the forest, explore gorgeous surroundings and go trekking in this place. 

Launched in 1907, this heritage railway offers travellers the opportunity to experience the beauty of nature while seating at the vintage coaches. Every year, Indian Railways suspends train service during the monsoon on this route. During this time the engineers inspect tracks, repair and reinforce slopes. Once the condition stabilises, the train resumes its journey. 

Tickets for the heritage toy train ride are available offline at Neral, Aman Lodge, or Matheran stations. The first class coach price for adults costs Rs 300, and for children, it costs Rs 180. In second class, the ticket price is Rs 75 for adults and Rs 45 for children.

Also Read: From October 27, Counter Train Tickets Will Get Travel Insurance Cover Too. Check Cover, Eligibility

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