Cherry blossoms are usually associated with Japan, but India has its own pink season. And unlike Japan, where sakura is largely a spring attraction, some of India's most beautiful cherry blossoms appear just as winter approaches.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, recently shared a post on X celebrating Shillong's cherry blossoms. "Japan may have its Sakura, but Shillong has its own love story written in pink," he wrote. He also had a rather convincing addition to make: "And trust us, the momos make the romance even better."

His post comes as Shillong hosts its annual Cherry Blossom Festival on November 20 and 21, 2026. But Meghalaya isn't the only place in India where you can catch these flowers. Cherry trees grow across several Himalayan states, and depending on where you travel, you could see them in October, November or even March.

Shillong, Meghalaya

When to visit: Late October to mid-November

Shillong is perhaps India's best-known autumn cherry blossom destination. During the season, pink flowers appear along roads, around lakes and across the surrounding Khasi Hills.

You don't have to attend the festival to see them. Ward's Lake is one of the most popular places, with cherry trees along its walkways and waterfront. The Shillong Golf Course, with its open lawns and surrounding hills, is another good spot.

If you want more than a flower-spotting trip, there's the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. This year's festival is being held at Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong, near Umiam Lake, on November 20 and 21, from 3 PM to 10 PM.

One thing to remember is that the festival dates and peak flowering dates don't necessarily match up. The trees typically bloom from late October to mid-November, so those travelling primarily for the flowers should keep that window in mind.

Himachal Pradesh

When to visit: March to May for orchard blossoms, late October to December for wild Himalayan cherry

If you've visited Himachal Pradesh in spring, you may already have seen its hills covered in white and pale pink flowers. The orchards are particularly beautiful at this time of year, with cherry, apricot, peach, plum, apple and pear trees flowering across different elevations.

Mashobra is a good place to begin. Its orchards offer a mix of spring blossoms, while nearby Narkanda, Kotgarh, Kothkhai and Kumarsain are worth exploring during the flowering season.

Around Kothkhai and Kumarsain, blossoms typically peak between mid-March and early April. Tirthan Valley and Kullu see flowers from late March through April, while the higher reaches of Kinnaur and Sangla Valley can continue blooming into May.

But if you're visiting Himachal in November, you haven't necessarily missed the flowers.

The wild Himalayan cherry, locally called Padmak or Pajja, blooms during autumn and early winter. Look for its pink flowers along the lower and mid-elevation hills around Bir, Dharamshala and Kangra.

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Uttarakhand

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When to visit: October to November

In Uttarakhand, the wild Himalayan cherry goes by several local names, including Phaiya, Payan, Padam and Panniyan.

The trees begin flowering around October, with autumn being the main season to see them. Unlike an orchard visit, where you can head to a particular farm, spotting these blossoms can be part of a drive through the hills.

Around Dehradun, the Mussoorie Road and Kanatal are among the places to look out for them. Further into the mountains, cherry trees can also be seen around Nainital, particularly near Naini Lake, as well as Sitla and Mukteshwar.

Kashmir

When to visit: Late March to mid-April

Most people planning a spring trip to Kashmir have the tulip gardens on their itinerary. But the Valley's fruit orchards are another reason to visit around this time.

Cherry and apple trees begin flowering in spring, with the cherry blossom season generally peaking between the last week of March and early April.

Chadoora in the Budgam district, around 22 km from Srinagar, is one of the places to see the orchards. The pink and white flowers, with the Pir Panjal mountains in the background, make for a beautiful spring setting. Shopian, better known for its apple orchards, is another option, particularly in early April.

If you're staying in Srinagar, look for older cherry trees around Naseem Bagh, the Botanical Garden and areas near Dal Lake.

Kashmir also grows several cherry varieties, including Double, Makhmali, Mishri and Italy. The flowers eventually give way to the fruit harvested in late spring and early summer. A smaller second flowering phase can occur in October and November, but spring remains the main season for a cherry blossom trip to Kashmir.

Sikkim

When to visit: Late November

Sikkim is another destination to consider if you're planning a November holiday. Cherry blossoms appear around Gangtok and across parts of the state's hills as the weather turns colder.

You can begin in Gangtok, where pink blooms can be spotted along streets and surrounding hillsides. For a trip outside the capital, Temi Tea Estate in South Sikkim is worth considering.

Spread across more than 177 hectares, the estate is known for its tea gardens and views of Mount Khangchendzonga. Cherry blossoms add to the scenery during the flowering season.

Ravangla, around a 45-minute drive from the tea estate, is another place to look for flowering trees along its lanes.

There's also Yumthang Valley, known as Sikkim's Valley of Flowers. It is worth exploring for its mountain scenery, although flowering conditions vary by season.

Nagaland

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When to visit: Late November to December

Nagaland has an interesting overlap in its travel calendar. Just as wild Himalayan cherry trees begin flowering, the state prepares for the Hornbill Festival in December.

Kohima is one of the main places to see the blossoms. The Kohima Botanical Garden and areas around the Kohima War Cemetery are worth visiting during the season. The hills surrounding Kisama Heritage Village, where the Hornbill Festival takes place, also have cherry trees. This makes it possible to combine a flower-spotting trip with the state's cultural celebrations.

For somewhere beyond Kohima, consider Khuzama Village, around an hour away, or Pfutsero in Phek district, a high-altitude town known for its valley views. Cherry trees can also be found around the landscapes of Dzukou Valley and Japfu Peak.

The main flowering period is relatively short, often around two weeks, so it's worth keeping your travel dates flexible.

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Darjeeling And Kalimpong

When to visit: March to April, with some late-autumn sightings

West Bengal has cherry blossoms too, but you'll need to head north.

The cooler Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are home to cherry trees. In Darjeeling and Kalimpong, spring flowering is generally seen around March and April.

There have also been reports of late-autumn blossoms in parts of Kalimpong, including Samabeong, Doorkhola and Xeron View Point.

Jalpaiguri is another district where wild Himalayan cherry trees occur in the Himalayan foothills.

If you're planning a trip in October or November, Shillong, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and parts of Himachal Pradesh are worth considering. Nagaland's flowering season generally extends into December, making it an option for those travelling around the Hornbill Festival.

For a March or April holiday, Kashmir's cherry orchards, Himachal Pradesh's fruit-growing regions and the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are better choices.

But as things go with nature, the blossoms don't follow an exact calendar.