After making his Instagram debut, Saif Ali Khan has been giving fans a peek into his life and family. In his latest post, the actor shared a series of candid photos from his family holiday in Greece with Kareena Kapoor and their children Taimur and Jehangir.

The first photo showed Saif standing beside a sign marking a sunset viewpoint. The second one featured a seashore where the actor and the kids played a treasure hunt. The next photo showed Saif relaxing by the Aegean Sea and reading Greek mythologies, including The Odyssey and Greek Myths: Gods and Goddesses. Sharing a page from The Odyssey, the actor wrote, “Reading about Odysseus and his journey across the Aegean...and swimming in the same sea! Can't get over it.”

Other photos from the post featured Kareena and the kids. The final slide showed a scenic view featuring the moon. “There's a lot to love about Greece .. the little coves and beaches, the crystal-clear water, the wonderfully salty sea you barely have to make an effort to float in .. reading a bit of Homer, long lunches, sunsets and the occasional moonlit swim .. one of our favourite holidays!” he added.

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Take a look at the post:

If Saif and Kareena's family trip to Greece inspired you, here's what you must do in the European country.

Places to visit in Greece

The Acropolis and Parthenon

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The Acropolis is a natural rocky region rising 150 metres above Athens. The Parthenon, meanwhile, is the largest and most famous temple located on top of that hill.

Meteora Monasteries

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This UNESCO World Heritage Site features mediaeval monasteries built atop towering rock pillars.

Delphi

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This historic town is a major archaeological site in Phocis, Central Greece. In ancient times. Delphi was revered as the spiritual centre of the world. It was home to the Temple of Apollo and the renowned Oracle of Delphi.

Santorini

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Famous for cliff-top whitewashed villages and blue domes, Santorini is famous for theatrical sunset views and volcanic beaches.

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Crete

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Crete is the largest and most populous island of Greece. It is the birthplace of the Minoan civilisation and home to archaeological treasures like the Palace of Knossos.

What to eat in Greece

If you are planning a trip to Greece, you must experience the street food scene in the country. You can also try traditional dishes, including moussaka and pastitsio, Greek salad, domadakia, and fresh seafood. Additionally, make sure to try baklava and loukoumades.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip to Greece today.