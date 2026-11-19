A video purportedly showing a young woman trying to enter a restricted motorman's cabin at a railway station in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, raising questions about railway security and passenger safety. The woman, dressed in a skirt and high heels, is seen holding the cabin door handle with both hands and attempting to pull it open. She also appears to lean backwards and make unusual movements while trying to gain entry.

Several social media users claimed that the woman was under the influence of alcohol and that the incident took place at Goregaon railway station. However, neither her identity nor her condition could be independently established from the video.

Several users demanded strict action against her, with one user saying. "A fine penalty should be imposed on this woman for unnecessarily wasting the time of passengers."

The incident was reported to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) through an Instagram complaint on November 16. Following the complaint, RPF officials examined CCTV footage from Goregaon station and questioned railway staff.

However, the investigation could not establish that the incident had taken place at the station.

According to the RPF's action-taken report, CCTV footage covering the northern and southern sides of platforms 1 and 2 was examined. The review did not reveal any such incident. The RPF subsequently submitted its findings, stating that neither the CCTV footage nor its enquiries with railway staff could confirm the location or circumstances of the incident.