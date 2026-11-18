A passenger landed in trouble after he tried to bypass the system by using a fake ticket to travel in an AC Mumbai local, thanks to an alert ticket collector.

Aman Omprakash Yadav, 31, was caught travelling from Virar to Borivali in a Western Railway AC train using a fake AC season pass displayed on his mobile phone. He was using a manipulated screenshot posing as a genuine pass issued through the RailOne app, but got caught before he could get away.

The incident took place on November 2, when a ticket collector was conducting a routine ticket inspection on the Virar-bound AC local.

Around 8:10 pm, before the train reached Vasai Road station, the railway official asked the passenger travelling in the fifth coach to produce his ticket.

The passenger showed a mobile screenshot of an AC pass for the Borivali to Virar route, valid from October 3, 2026, to March 2, 2027.

However, the ticket collector became suspicious as the RailOne app does not allow passengers to generate screenshots of official passes in this manner, as it is considered sensitive information.

This quick observation led to trouble for Yadav, who was trying to bypass the rules.

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The passenger was subsequently brought to the Head TC office at Vasai Road station, where the ticket details were verified using a Handheld Terminal (HHT) machine.

Verification revealed that the ticket number actually belonged to an old first-class suburban pass valid only from October 3 to November 2, 2026, and not an AC pass valid till 2027.

During questioning, the accused admitted to creating and using the fake pass to travel without purchasing a valid AC ticket.

The Railway Police Force and Vasai Road Railway Police took action against the accused, and a complaint has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway.