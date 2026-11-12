Woman Objects To "Bad Touch", Pushed Off Mumbai Local, Loses Arm

She lost her left arm and required 16 stitches in her head as she claims she was pushed off a Mumbai local for resisting the "bad touch" by a fellow passenger, spotlighting the issue of women's safety in local trains.

The accused has been arrested.

The young woman had boarded the local train traveling from Borivali to Virar. She was allegedly pushed off the train at Naigaon station.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused kept touching her inappropriately, which she calls "bad touch".

In response, the woman, angered, threw her slipper at him, leading to an altercation.

Passengers present at the scene attempted to intervene, but the accused, while hurling abuses, threw his own slipper at the woman.

The altercation continued after the train arrived at Naigaon station, where the accused allegedly pushed her off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches.

As she was attempting to climb back onto the platform, the train began to move, and her left arm was caught under the wheels. She sustained severe injuries, resulting in the loss of her arm near the elbow.

The woman was helped back onto the platform by a police officer and other passengers.

The accused took advantage of the commotion and fled the scene. He was arrested a few hours later.

"I was on my way to Naigaon. I had boarded the train at Borivali. As we were approaching Naigaon station, a man - the one who was touching me inappropriately - began to molest me. I confronted him.Even after I got off the train, he continued to touch me inappropriately. I asked him, 'Don't you have a mother or sister at home?' Yet, he persisted in molesting me," the woman told NDTV from her hospital bed.

"I swore at him. He swore back, and when I tried to drive him away by hitting him with my slipper, he struck me with his own slipper. Then, he pushed me off the train. I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the one who took care of everything - my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice. Please pray for my recovery. And he must be punished," she added.

The young woman's family expressed doubts regarding the police investigation, as Section 109 (attempted murder) was not included against the accused.

After the family sought assistance from the MNS, party officials met with the Senior Police Inspector of the GRP (Government Railway Police). It is reported that the police have given assurances that the relevant sections will be added soon.