"<i>Sabko Maar Ke Jaunga</i>": Chilling CCTV Of Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive's Murder In Faridabad

Paramjit Dhankhar, a 42-year-old employee of a multinational company in Singapore, was shot dead by his neighbour in Faridabad over a dispute on parking and other minor issues. The victim had arrived from Singapore to attend a family wedding. Now a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced showing what exactly happened on the night of November 6.

The incident, which happened in Sector 21C of Faridabad, occurred on the evening of Dhanteras. The CCTV shows accused Monu Sharma firing 15-16 rounds at him and the victim bleeding profusely while his scared son could be seen running away.

In the footage, the accused, Monu Sharma, is seen calling Dhankhar out of his first-floor flat under the pretext of discussing a parking issue. The two then engage in a heated discussion with Dhankhar's son also on the spot.

READ | Man Arrested For Firing 14 Rounds At Neighbour Over Parking In Faridabad

Accused Monu Sharma, dressed in t-shirt and lower, suddenly pulls out a gun from his right pocket and starts firing at Dhankhar. Within five seconds, Monu fired multiple rounds at the victim. The video shows former Tech Mahindra executive running as Monu continued raining bullets on him.

The shocking CCTV video shows the victim going out of the building and closing the gate as Monu Sharma, who has now been arrested, follows. Dhankhar, bleeding and severely injured, tries to get hold of the accused and the two engage in physical fight for a fraction of a second. A woman rushes out of the building shouting for help.

When it seemed that Monu Sharma was done and he might run away, instead, he is seen reloading the gun. He then comes towards Dhankhar and fires four more rounds at him and then walks away while abusing the victim.

As he fires bullets at the victim, he shouts, "Happy Diwali, Mubarak", and then adds "Sabko maar dunga, sabko maar ke jaunga (will kill all, will kill everyone)."

Monu Sharma was arrested within hours after the incident as all crime branch teams were immediately activated under the directions of senior officers, leading to the accused's arrest, Surajkund Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar had said.

Police said Paramjeet had arrived in India just a day before the incident to attend his nephew's wedding and that both the victim and the accused lived in the same building at house number 641 in Sector 21C. Paramjeet resided on the first floor, while Monu lived on the third floor.

The two usually had disagreements on parking and other minor issues and the same escalated on November 6 when the accused fired bullets at Dhankhar. The victim died after 8-9 bullets hit him.

(With inputs from Vivek Singh)