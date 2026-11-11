Styled By Daughter, Shot By Grandson: Sonia Gandhi On Harper's Bazaar Cover

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India, marking a special moment that coincides with the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Published by HarperCollins India on November 10, the 544-page book offers a personal account of her life, family and major events that shaped her journey.

The magazine cover features Sonia Gandhi in a blush-pink saree with delicate gold borders edged in red, paired with a contrasting red blouse. She completed the look with pearl earrings, while her shoulder-length hair was held back with a black hairband. The outfit and accessories were from her personal collection.

Why Is Sonia Gandhi's Harper's Bazaar Cover A Landmark Moment?

The cover has been described as a landmark moment. International fashion magazines have featured members of royal families and political figures such as Michelle Obama and Dr Jill Biden, while Indian politicians have rarely appeared on the covers of fashion magazines.

The development also marks a shift in how Indian political figures engage with fashion media. Earlier, political leaders and their spouse were hesitant about appearing on the print covers of fashion magazines. Sonia Gandhi's appearance is therefore being seen as a notable moment.

The photoshoot brought together three generations of the Gandhi family, with her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, styling her and grandson Raihan Vadra behind the camera. Harper's Bazaar India shared the photographs on Instagram.

The memoir's cover also has a family connection. It features an old photograph of Sonia Gandhi taken by her late husband, Rajiv Gandhi, during their time in Italy.

“The Woman Behind History… Some stories take a lifetime to be told. Others take generations to come full circle. Decades ago, Rajiv Gandhi photographed a young Sonia in Italy—a portrait that now graces the cover of her memoir, BELONGING, released earlier today. Today, their grandson Raihan turns his lens towards his grandmother for a very special #BazaarIndia cover,” Harper's Bazaar posted on Instagram.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, explores several personal and political chapters of her life, including Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, her battle with cancer and her decision to decline the prime minister's post in 2004.