Man Arrested For Firing 14 Rounds At Neighbour Over Parking In Faridabad

A man accused of shooting dead his neighbour, who had recently arrived from Singapore for a family wedding, has been arrested within hours of the incident in Faridabad, police said.

The victim, identified as Paramjeet, a 42-year-old employee of a multinational company in Singapore, was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a dispute over parking and other minor issues on Friday night in Sector 21C, under the Surajkund police station area.

According to Surajkund Station House Officer (SHO) Prahlad Kumar, the accused, identified as Monu Sharma alias Mohan, allegedly opened fire at Paramjeet around 9-9:15 pm using his licensed pistol.

Following the shooting, the Faridabad Crime Branch Sector 30 team launched an operation and arrested the accused within a few hours. SHO Prahlad Kumar said all crime branch teams were immediately activated under the directions of senior officers, leading to the accused's arrest.

Police said Paramjeet had arrived in India just a day before the incident to attend his nephew's wedding.

Both the victim and the accused lived in the same building at house number 641 in Sector 21C. While Paramjeet resided on the first floor, Sharma lived on the third floor.

According to police, the two neighbours had been involved in frequent disagreements over parking and other minor issues. The dispute allegedly escalated on Friday night when the accused fired multiple rounds at Paramjeet.

A total of 14 rounds were fired during the incident, with around 8-9 bullets hitting the victim, police said.

Paramjeet was rushed to a hospital by his family members, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His post-mortem examination is underway, while the exact number of bullet injuries is expected to be confirmed after further examination.

Police are questioning the accused to establish the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The investigation is underway.