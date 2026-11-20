Cyclone 'Akvan' has weakened before its expected landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha, officials said this morning, as they evacuated nearly three lakh people and deployed more than 400 rescue teams to minimise the impact.

'Akvan', which was classified as a 'severe' cyclonic storm, the fourth-highest category on the scale of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weakened into a cyclonic storm, officials said around 2:30 am, as it brought heavy rainfall to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The IMD said that 'Akvan', a name given by Iran, crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, close to Gopalpur, with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph between 7:30 am and 8:30 am.

In a post on X at 9:17 am, it said the landfall process will continue for the next two hours.

READ | Cyclone Akvan Near Odisha-Andhra Coast: What's Open, What's Closed, What Residents Need To Know

The IMD had earlier said that the landfall process commenced around 7:30 am.

The storm - the third of its kind to threaten Odisha in 24 days - is expected to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur. It was initially projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

The Odisha government has set up 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts, and the East Coast Railway has cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary response to the cyclonic storm. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly going to or passing through the temple town of Puri on Friday.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and shifted to 2,523 relief camps.

An elderly woman being taken to a safer place from low lying sea side area ahead of Cyclone Akvan in Puri

Photo Credit: PTI

The state has deployed 60 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 131 teams of the Fire and Emergency Services. The state government has also requested the Indian Coast Guard to keep its helicopters, vessels and other logistics ready for relief and rescue operations.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government was also focusing on preventing landslides, which have emerged as a major challenge during cyclones.

"We have identified as many as 941 locations vulnerable to landslides across five districts -- Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri. The highest number of 211 such locations is in Gajapati district," he said.

He added that 10 people had died in landslides during the previous cyclone, 'Arnab', which made landfall on October 28.

As part of the precautions, tourists have been prohibited from visiting coastal areas, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika, and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, the chief secretary said.

The coastal and southern regions of the state have been experiencing light to moderate rain since Wednesday night, and the intensity increased as the weather system neared the coast.

Schools Shut

The Odisha government has also closed educational institutes in districts placed under 'red' (take action), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'yellow' (be aware) warnings, an official said, adding that rescue teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts.

The Gundicha Temple in Puri will remain closed to visitors till November 21. Authorities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri urged devotees to plan visits in line with weather advisories.

The Nandankanan Zoological Park and the adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain closed to visitors on November 20.

Shops covered with polythene sheets as officials advise visitors and tourists against going near the sea ahead of Cyclone Akvan at Puri beach

Photo Credit: PTI

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district has also been closed for three days till November 21 as a precautionary measure. The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district will also remain closed to visitors on November 20 and 21.

For Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, an orange alert for Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) and Anakapalli districts, and a yellow alert for Kakinada.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20.44 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall of 11.56 cm to 20.44 cm and a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall of 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised people in North Andhra to remain alert and urged farmers to take precautions while carrying out agricultural activities. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

(With agency inputs)