As a weather system builds up strength over the Bay of Bengal, meteorologists and the media have started referring to it as Akvan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday (Nov 17) that the storm is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by the morning of November 19 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20.

Akvan's latest news update

According to the department, the storm was located near latitude 12.2 degrees N and longitude 85.7 degrees E, approximately 610 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The authorities also mentioned that the storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17.

The system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

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Who chose the name Akvan?

The name Akvan was officially proposed by Iran. Under a cooperative agreement involving 13 countries in the region, part of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UNESCAP panel, a rotating list of 169 names was compiled back in 2020.

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in New Delhi picks the next name off this list in sequential order when a cyclonic storm develops.

Recent storms have carried names contributed by different nations, such as Bangladesh's Arnab and India's Murasu, because the list moves strictly country by country regardless of where a storm eventually hits.

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What does "Akvan" mean?

In Persian folklore and tradition, the name is closely tied to Akvan Div, a mythical demon-like character featured in the Shahnameh, the grand national epic written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi. In those classic tales, Akvan Div is known as a cunning and powerful adversary.

Meanwhile, in Zoroastrian texts, Aka Manah translates to "Evil Mind," "Evil Purpose," or "Evil Thinking," representing a demonic force.

Notably, the official naming list does not specify a translation, and the official name is a unique identifier that helps in avoiding confusion during disaster relief and public alerts.

Why naming storms matters

Giving a clear name to severe weather systems is important as it allows emergency services, government bodies, and the public to track developments and warnings quickly.