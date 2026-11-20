No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near the Gopalpur coast on Friday morning, even as the state received heavy rainfall under the influence of the weather system, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a bulletin, said the landfall process started around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.

"Cyclonic storm 'Akvan' crossed south coastal Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh close to Gopalpur with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. The landfall process has completed," the IMD said in its 11.20 am bulletin.

The cyclonic storm has weakened into a deep depression, with associated wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over south coastal Odisha, the weather office said in its 1 pm bulletin.

The deep depression is likely to move north-northeastward and gradually weaken into a depression over the next six hours and into a well-marked low-pressure area in the subsequent six hours, it added.

Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili (207), Chikiti (199) and Gopalpur (190) and Chhatrapur (139), all in the same district in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.

IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, "Southern Odisha is now receiving heavy rain and the northern part would also get heavy downpour later."

The intensity of the rainfall will decline from Saturday, he added.

Manorama Mohanty, director of Bhubaneswar's Meteorological Centre, said that after Ganjam, Puri is expected to receive heavy rainfall followed by Jagatsinghpur.

Khurda district, including Bhubaneswar, will also get copious amounts of rainfall, she said.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared) for 14 districts, predicting very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, and a 'yellow' warning (be updated), predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm for 11 districts till 8.30 am on Saturday.

It also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Saturday.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, "The situation remains under control. Rainfall has been recorded across various districts. So far, a total of 3,72,000 people have been evacuated to shelters in different districts."

She said that Ganjam received 114.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, followed by Kendrapara (64.6 mm) and Puri (61.1 mm).

Arrangements have been made in urban areas such as Berhampur and Digapahandi for draining water accumulated due to heavy rainfall. Dedicated teams, equipped with necessary machinery, have been deployed to carry out such operations, she said.

The Odisha government has deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters as the storm -- the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days -- changed its trajectory after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Iran suggested the name 'Akvan' as part of the naming system for cyclones in the north Indian Ocean.

The East Coast Railway on Thursday cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary measure, while the South Eastern Railway cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly going to or passing through the temple town of Puri on Friday.

Tourists have been prohibited from visiting coastal areas, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika, the chief secretary said.

Although Puri's Jagannath Temple remained open, its authorities urged devotees to plan their visits in accordance with weather advisories. The Gundicha Temple in Puri, however, remained closed to visitors from November 19 to 21.

Other tourist attractions such as Nandankanan Zoological Park and adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district and Mayurbhanj's Similipal Tiger Reserve also remained closed.

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