Cyclone Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm but continues to threaten coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with heavy rainfall and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the system will cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur by forenoon on November 20, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts of up to 90 kmph.

As the storm approaches, authorities have intensified emergency preparations, evacuated residents and announced several precautionary measures.

Schools closed, train services disrupted

The Odisha government has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to November 21.

Railway services have also been affected. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said 47 trains had been cancelled and 28 rescheduled to ensure passenger safety. Travellers have been advised to check the latest railway updates before starting their journeys.

Over 3 lakh people evacuated

Odisha has intensified evacuation operations across 20 districts under its zero-casualty mission. More than 3 lakh people have been shifted to safer locations, including 4,170 pregnant women. Of these, 1,317 have given birth.

The state has prepared 9,341 cyclone shelters, with 2,623 already operational. Balasore has also arranged 145 permanent and 1,250 temporary shelters.

Mobile connectivity and emergency services

To maintain communication during the cyclone, the government has deployed 70 Cell-on-Wheels units, 197 mobile diesel generator sets and 61 support teams across 14 districts.

The Department of Telecommunications has activated Intra-Circle Roaming in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Khordha. Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea users can access available networks through other operators if their own network becomes unavailable.

A total of 418 emergency response teams, including NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service personnel, have been deployed.

Fishing and coastal activities under warning

Paradip Port Authority is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance and has provided safe harbour to six fishing boats carrying 54 fishermen.

The IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from the sea until November 21. The Coast Guard is also assisting with the safe return of fishermen stranded near the Odisha coast.

What residents should do

Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and follow evacuation instructions. They should keep essential medicines, drinking water, dry food and emergency supplies ready.

People must also stay away from beaches, rivers, electric poles and fallen power lines.

Although Cyclone Akvan has weakened, authorities remain on high alert, with public safety and the zero-casualty target their main priorities.



(With inputs from agencies)