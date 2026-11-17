Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another powerful cyclone, with Cyclone Akvan forecast to cross its coast on November 20, barely weeks after two successive storms, Arnab and Murasu, battered the state.

While October to December is the Bay of Bengal's normal cyclone season, the close succession of three systems has drawn attention as an unusual weather sequence.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Akvan was centred over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, moving north-northwestwards, and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on Friday, November 20, with sustained winds of 120-130 kmph and gusts up to 145 kmph.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed preparedness at the Real Time Governance Society centre and directed officials to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams in advance, strengthen power restoration arrangements and manage excess floodwater.

Coastal districts, including Konaseema, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Krishna, NTR and Guntur, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20.

The latest system follows Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast near Narsapur on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm, bringing winds of 125-135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph.

It was followed by Cyclone Murasu, which crossed the south Andhra coast near Ongole on November 3, with winds of 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph. The storm also triggered extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Coastal Andhra.

Meteorologically, the October-December period is favourable for cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal.

A study covering 1982-2022 found that nearly 65% of Bay of Bengal cyclones occurred during the post-monsoon season. However, three successive systems affecting the Andhra coast within weeks are unusual.

In November 2013, when Cyclones Helen and Lehar made landfall just six days apart. Andhra Pradesh also witnessed three cyclones within a month in 1976 and 1987. The state has recorded 151 cyclone landfalls since 1892, according to the APSDMA.