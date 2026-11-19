Rajinikanth's daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently took to Instagram to share moments from her family holiday in Greece, where they attended music composer Anirudh Ravichander's wedding to Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran.

Details

One of the photos captured a stylish moment between Rajinikanth and Aishwarya and Dhanush's elder son, Yathra. They struck a matching pose in the pic. Rajinikanth kept his look casual in a brown T-shirt paired with black trousers and a black sports cap. Yathra opted for an all-white ensemble for the outing. Dhanush liked the post.

Another photo showed Aishwarya posing with one of her sons, believed to be her younger son, Linga, based on the photo.

Aishwarya and Dhanush, who were married for more than 18 years, announced their separation in 2022. They got married in 2004.

Yathra is the elder son of Aishwarya and Dhanush. Born on October 10, 2006, he is the couple's first child. Their younger son, Linga Raja was born in 2010.

Soundarya Rajinikanth's Post

A few days ago, Rajinikanth's younger daughter and producer, Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared a few photos from the family getaway on social media.

The post featured her father Rajinikanth, mother Latha Rajinikanth, and sister Aishwarya Rajinikanth. In the pictures, the family can be seen strolling through the picturesque streets of Athens.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married on 11 November in a self-respect marriage ceremony. Sharing photographs from their wedding on Instagram, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11."

A video of Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh's song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan went viral on social media, with the newlyweds seen cheering him on.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Dances To Manasilaayo At Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding. Watch Viral Video