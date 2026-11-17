Rajinikanth's younger daughter and producer, Soundarya Rajinikanth, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few photos from Athens, Greece, where she spent quality time with her family.

She captioned the post, "What amazing memories we've made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway."

The post featured her father, Rajinikanth; her mother, Latha Rajinikanth; and her sister, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. In the photographs, the family can be seen taking a stroll through the picturesque streets of Athens.

The pictures quickly went viral on social media. Raashii Khanna reacted to the post, writing, "How cute!"

Rajinikanth and his family recently travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of their relative, acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran.

A video of Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh's song Manasilaayo from the actor's film Vettaiyan went viral on social media. The newlyweds could be seen cheering for him.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married on November 11 in a unique self-respect marriage ceremony. Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

The unconventional wedding was confirmed by Dr T R B Rajaa, Secretary of the DMK IT Wing.

The concept of self-respect marriage was introduced in Tamil Nadu by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy. In this form of marriage, the bride and groom pledge to spend their lives together and exchange garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses.

The ceremony allows couples to marry in a simple manner founded on the principles of equality and mutual respect. Self-respect marriages were granted legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

The couple's wedding reception is scheduled to take place on November 21 in Chennai.

Also Read: Inside Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's Wedding, Her Cousin Shares Pic With Rajinikanth