The hacker responsible for leaking early footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 has pleaded guilty to a string of cybercrimes, BBC reported. This comes just a few days ahead of the highly anticipated video game hitting shelves on November 19. According to the report, Arion Kurtaj, 21, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court to admit to his role in the 2022 security breach at Rockstar Games, alongside other digital offences linked to the international hacking group Lapsus$.

He was a teenager when he committed the crime, and because of the severity of his autism, he was originally sentenced to an indefinite stay in a secure hospital after a special fact-finding hearing in 2023.

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The jury had decided whether he performed the physical acts rather than assessing criminal intent.

But he was eventually deemed fit to stand trial, and the authorities transferred him from the secure hospital to a conventional prison.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court. Alongside the massive corporate breach, Kurtaj also admitted to unrelated charges of assaulting staff members while in custody.

The infamous breach

The 2022 incident sent shockwaves through the gaming industry when roughly 90 clips of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay surfaced online.

The leaks gave players their first look at the game's setting and its protagonist, Lucia, years before Rockstar intended to reveal them.

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"If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours, I will start releasing the source code," he had declared after breaking into the company's internal Slack messaging system.

Rockstar Games reported that recovering from the intrusion and securing their infrastructure cost the company roughly $5 million, alongside thousands of hours of lost staff productivity.

Investigators revealed that Kurtaj managed to breach the gaming giant's internal messaging channels from a hotel room using a simple Amazon Fire Stick, a television, and a hotel keyboard while he was already out on police bail for previous hacking offences.

Kurtaj remains in custody and is awaiting his formal sentencing.