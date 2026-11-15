GTA 6 Pre-Orders Smash Records By Crossing The $1 Billion Mark Before Release

Gamers have been waiting over a decade for the next chapter of Grand Theft Auto. Before the game has even officially hit store shelves, pre-order numbers have soared past an estimated 10 to 12 million copies, driving total sales past the $1 billion milestone, Polygon reported. The data shows that over 7.7 million people already bought GTA 6. According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, these massive pre-launch numbers put the game on track to become the biggest entertainment launch in history.

What's even more interesting is that many people skipped the standard version entirely. According to the insights, many players are opting for higher-priced bundles, with the $99 Ultimate Edition outselling the base game.

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The numbers lean toward Sony's ecosystem, as the PlayStation 5 users make up roughly 75% of all pre-orders, fueled by strong marketing tie-ins and a massive player base. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X|S owners account for the remaining quarter of advance purchases.

Notably, these figures come from third-party analytics, and the company hasn't released any official statement, but the buzz around GTA 6 is something the gaming world has rarely seen.

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The game is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with millions of players all set to head back to Vice City,

The game is coming more than 13 years after the release of GTA V, which remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, with approximately 230 million copies sold.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City," Rockstar Games noted.