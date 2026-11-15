Jensen Huang's Daughter Took Pics As He Hugged 'Chinese Spy' At Dinner: Report

Photographs showing former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang openly embracing an alleged Chinese intelligence operative in Taipei, including at a dinner table shared with his own daughter, have surfaced following his resignation from the $3.92 trillion chipmaker, media reports said.

The images carried by The New York Post show the 63-year-old billionaire in scenes of public affection with Alice Huang, 49, a former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed International whom US intelligence officials suspect of working for the Chinese intelligence.

In one set of photos taken in June 2024 in Taipei, Huang is seen embracing Alice Huang with whom he first began socialising in December 2023 before starting an affair in 2024, The New York Post reported.

A second, more brazen episode occurred during Jensen Huang's visit to Taiwan in May 2025 at the exclusive Taipei restaurant Sanliu Shifu, Taiwanese news channel TVBS and Chinese outlet NetEase reported.

During the dinner, Huang and Alice Huang sat with their arms draped around each other's waists while sharing the table with Huang's 35-year-old daughter, Madison Huang, and her then-fiance, Nico Caprez.

Far from concealing it, Alice Huang leaned in to kiss Jensen Huang on the cheek while Madison Huang took a mobile phone from Caprez and photographed the pair together, the Taiwanese press reported. After the meal, Jensen Huang and the suspected intelligence operative left together in the same car.

It remains unclear whether Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing in Nvidia's robotics division, knew the true nature of her father's relationship with the 49-year-old businesswoman. Her husband, Caprez, a former Swiss Alpine ski racer, also works at Nvidia as vice president of global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth, while Jensen Huang's son, Spencer Huang, 36, also holds a role at the company.

Behind the scenes, Jensen Huang had retained the crisis public relations firm Heller at least a year before the scandal broke to maintain his public image as a devoted family man, and Madison Huang was also in close contact with the PR handlers, NetEase reported.

But it ended on November 8 when Jensen Huang admitted to the affair in an internal email published on Nvidia's website.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang wrote in the November 8 message, referring to Lori Huang, 64, whom he met at Oregon State University and married in 1985. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

On the same day, Nvidia stated in a press release that it would investigate whether its co-founder was "the target of a foreign intelligence effort". US officials allege Alice Huang was recruited by Beijing's MSS to extract sensitive technological information from the chipmaker.

Jensen Huang is also accused of having extramarital affairs with Kimberly Powell, 48, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, and another unnamed employee at the firm, the New York Post reported.

The fallout has wiped roughly $200 billion off Nvidia's market capitalisation this week and exposed a critical gap in the company's directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance, the Financial Times reported, which leaves the company directly exposed to a US class-action lawsuit already filed in California accusing both Nvidia and Jensen Huang of violating American laws by failing to disclose major national security and regulatory risks.