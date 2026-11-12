Everything 'Before GTA 6': How 13-Year Wait Became Internet's Favourite Meme

It's November 2026, and the moment millions of gamers thought might never come is actually happening. Rockstar Games has officially set November 19 as the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. The gaming community expressed their emotions - they were excited, in disbelief, and genuinely emotional, as this is the end of a very long, very quiet road.

When Rockstar dropped the first trailer back in 2023, people assumed that the game was just around the corner. Instead, the developers went radio silent, leaving the fans waiting, and waiting for even a single update.

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Turning frustration into a meme

Waiting more than a decade for a sequel is no small thing; probably Game of Thrones fans can relate to such absurdity. Grand Theft Auto V originally came out all the way back in September 2013. Back then, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were not even released yet, and smartphones looked completely different.

Since then, humanity went through a global pandemic, launched the James Webb Space Telescope, watched artificial intelligence evolve, and saw entire generations of music bands debut, peak, and release ten-year nostalgia reunion albums.

Can you believe Lionel Messi was in Barcelona at that time? Then he switched clubs, won the World Cup for Argentina and now retired from international football.

All the while, GTA players were just waiting to head back to Vice City.

Instead of letting the endless delays turn into sadness, the internet turned the pain into comedy. And the world got the "before GTA 6" meme, which became a global hit probably because it was simple and could fit into almost every situation.

The meme was "We got __ before GTA 6". In the blank space, users could drop any random event, and it would be relevant. For example, "We got flying cars before GTA 6".

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When everyone joined the joke

What started as a gaming community joke quickly went viral. Brands grabbed it to pitch everything from fast food to software updates.

Local news channels and sports teams even started using the format. Even governments picked it up to showcase their achievements.

Now that the release date is actually here, the internet's mood has shifted again, with users getting emotional over the fact that this is the last week we will be able to use this meme for real. This popular internet joke is going to have to retire.

"This is going to be the longest week in the history of weeks," one user wrote on social media.

"Posting a before GTA6 meme for the last time on November 18th, what a run!" another user posted with a video of John Cena.

"We getting a new Nvidia CEO before GTA 6?" a third user noted with recent Nvidia controversy.