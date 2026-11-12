US Woman Dies After Driver Mistakes Her for Trash Bag, Drags Her 2 Miles

A woman in the United States died Friday night after a driver struck her on a street in Newark, New Jersey. According to People Magazine, the driver mistook her for a bag of trash and kept driving for two miles with her trapped under the car.

The incident happened on November 6, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

According to the report, police officers rushed to the Extra Supermarket on Lyons Avenue in the Weequahic neighbourhood around 7:00 pm (local time) after getting a call about a person stuck beneath a parked vehicle.

Also read | Intruder Allegedly Attacks Norwegian Royal Resident During House Arrest

When investigators spoke with the woman behind the wheel, she explained that she had been driving south on Sherman Avenue when her car hit something in the road.

She said she didn't stop because she thought she had only run over a black garbage bag.

Instead, she drove roughly two miles to the grocery store, parked her car, and went inside to shop.

Also read | UK Man Buys Boeing 737 On Facebook, Turns It Into Underground Party Space, War Bunker

As per the reports, the driver only realised something was wrong when she came back out and tried to back out of her parking space.

The car would not move. When she stepped out to check around the vehicle, she found the victim pinned underneath.

She immediately told a store security guard, who called emergency services.

Officials have not yet shared the name of the victim or the driver, and no criminal charges have been announced.

According to the outlet, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.