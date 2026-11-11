Billionaire Lucy Guo To Sue Actress Ex-Girlfriend Wallis Day Over Explosive Allegations

Billionaire Lucy Guo is reportedly planning to sue her actress ex-girlfriend Wallis Day over allegations that she refused to allow emergency services into her home to help a dying person. According to a report by the San Francisco Standard, Day made several allegations against Guo on Instagram Stories in May, three months after their six-month relationship ended in February 2026.

Day, known for her roles in Batwoman and Krypton, alleged that Guo had stopped emergency responders from entering her mansion because drugs were present inside. She also accused Guo of coming home drunk and trying to have sex with her, demanding that she sign a prenuptial agreement and withholding hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of her belongings to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Guo has denied the allegations and is preparing to file a defamation case against Day in the United Kingdom.

As part of her legal preparations, Guo has approached a US federal court seeking records from Meta, the parent company of Instagram. Her application, filed on Tuesday, seeks information about Day's Instagram Stories, including when they were posted and deleted, how many times they were viewed or shared, and the identities and locations of people who watched them.

The request covers 18 categories of information. Guo is particularly interested in finding out how many viewers were based in the UK, as this could help establish grounds for her proposed defamation case there.

Law professor Eric Goldman of Santa Clara University told the San Francisco Standard that the location of viewers could be relevant in determining whether Guo has grounds to pursue legal action in the UK.

How The Dispute Began

The online dispute began after Guo promoted a breakup song titled Done With Your Ex, which she said she had created on the night she ended a relationship. She did not name her former partner. Day responded with a series of allegations, claiming Guo had withheld expensive belongings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to force her into signing an NDA.

Day also alleged that Guo had refused to let emergency services enter her home when someone was dying because drugs were present inside. Guo described the allegations as false and said the claim about blocking emergency responders was particularly offensive.

In her court filing, she said she had never refused to allow emergency services into her home to help anyone, especially someone who was dying. She also claimed that Day had unsuccessfully tried to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars from her after their relationship ended.

Legal Battle Over Instagram Posts

Guo's application to obtain records from Meta was filed without prior notice to Day's legal team. This means a judge could potentially approve the request without first hearing arguments from the other side.

However, Goldman questioned this approach, pointing out that the two parties' lawyers had already been communicating about the dispute. He said Day's lawyers could be caught off guard and lose the opportunity to challenge the scope of the request before a judge makes a decision.

Guo's lawyers have described the information they are seeking as narrowly targeted.

According to her British solicitor, Paul Tweed, his firm sent Day a letter outlining Guo's legal claims on May 22. Day's lawyers at Mishcon de Reya responded on June 22, and the two sides have since exchanged seven letters.

Day's legal team has also disputed whether the UK is the appropriate place to hear the case, arguing that she does not have a fixed place of residence.

Who Is Lucy Guo?

Guo, 32, co-founded artificial intelligence company Scale AI with Alexandr Wang in 2016. She left the company two years later but retained a stake that accounts for most of her wealth. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated at around $1.5 billion.

She currently runs Passes, a subscription platform for content creators, and also works as a DJ.

Guo has made headlines for her lavish parties. A 2022 gathering at her Miami condo reportedly attracted around 120 guests and featured a lemur and a giant snake. The event led to a cease and desist letter from her homeowner's association.