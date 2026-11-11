Big Boost For Noida-Greater Noida Metro Connectivity. PM Shares "Good News"

Commuting to Noida and Greater Noida is set to get easier as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore.

The extension, which spans a route length of 8.449 kilometres, will include five elevated stations from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. After the corridor starts to operate, Noida and Greater Noida will have 71.878 kilometres of active metro rail Network.

"Extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 of the Noida Metro project will introduce approximately 8.449 Km of new metro lines, significantly improving public transportation in the Noida and Greater Noida city, which currently lack efficient connectivity," the Centre said in a statement.

'Major Boost', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shortly after the announcement, called the development a major boost.

In a post on X, he said, "As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida! The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro."

The PM outlined the key advantages of the extension, saying it will bring easier access and less congestion.

"A major boost to connectivity and Ease of Living indeed," he wrote.

Major Hubs To Get Easy Connectivity

The extension of the Aqua Line will integrate major commercial, residential and healthcare hubs.

It will connect commercial hubs such as Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall and office space, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector-04, IKEA at Noida Sector-51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector-73.

Tech Mahindra office, TCL Tech office at Noida Sector 60, Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector 73 and Golden I office and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4 will be among the major IT and MNC hubs that will receive connectivity.

Major schools, hospitals and residential societies will also get easier access.

The extension of the crucial line will not only boost connectivity but also reduce traffic congestion on key routes. It will stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for residents and commuters travelling for employment, business, education and general transit, according to the statement.