Norway's Royal Estate Breached, Queen Son 'Attacked' By Intruder

An unidentified intruder managed to break into the Norwegian royal estate late Friday and confronted the queen's son, who is currently serving a house arrest, People magazine reported. Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, the son of Queen Mette-Marit, was inside his residence on the palace grounds shortly after midnight when the incident took place.

According to the Norwegian outlet Se og Hor, Hoiby was painting and listening to music when he heard loud banging and kicking at his front door.

He was unaware of the situation; Hoiby opened the door to check on the noise. The unknown man immediately forced his way inside.

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The local media outlet mentioned that Hoiby quickly pushed the intruder back out, physically forcing him away from the doorway before alerting security authorities.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and arrested a suspect nearby.

Representatives for the Norwegian Police Security Service confirmed the arrest but declined to share further details regarding a possible motive.

"We can confirm that we arrested a person near Hoiby's home on Friday night," Eirik Veum of the Norwegian Police Security Service told Norwegian outlet NRK. "Beyond that, we have no comment."

Hoiby's defence attorney, Alexander Greaker, noted that the frightening encounter left his client deeply shaken.

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"Your own home is a place where you should feel safe," Greaker told reporters, adding that the breach was alarming and distressing.

"It is of course very serious and very unpleasant to have visitors in your own home. It is a place where you should feel safe, and in the situation Marius is in right now, it is easy to understand that he has experienced this as very unpleasant and unsafe," Greaker told Se og Hor.

Hoiby does not hold a royal title. He is Queen Mette-Marit's son from a relationship before her marriage to King Haakon.

He was placed under house arrest after being found guilty of two counts of rape the month prior.