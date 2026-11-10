Employees and supporters of Veeraswamy, the oldest Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom, have made a direct plea to King Charles to help save the historic London landmark from being forced out of its home, Metro reported. The Michelin-starred restaurant is located on Regent Street in central London. The restaurant was opened in 1926 by Edward Palmer, the great-grandson of General William Palmer (Military & Pvt secretary to Warren Hastings - The 1st Governor General of India). It gained popularity over the years, having served the likes of Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin and Marlon Brando.

Over the decades, it evolved into a destination for high-end regional Indian cuisine. However, the restaurant's future seems doubtful because of an ongoing lease dispute with its landlord, the Crown Estate, the property business tied to the monarch.

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According to The Financial Times, the restaurant will go to court on Thursday. Crown Estate informed the restaurant owners in 2024 that its lease would not be renewed to apparently carry out a "comprehensive refurbishment" of the building, known as Victory House.

As quoted by the outlet, the landlord told Ranjit Mathrani, who chairs Veeraswamy's owner, MW Eat, that it would be unsafe to renovate the building with the restaurant still in place.

"We have done everything to meet their concerns," Mathrani said as quoted. "It is obvious that they do not appear to have sufficient regard for Veeraswamy and its tradition, its background, its role, and its culinary heritage. Would they actually have taken the same stance had it been a cuisine with which they were more familiar?"

"Would they have done that to Gordon Ramsay? No."

"We strongly refute any suggestion that The Crown Estate prefers particular types of cuisine. We are proud to have a diverse dining offer across our West End portfolio, reflecting the diversity of London itself," the Crown Estate said.

With legal battles playing out in court, staff and heritage advocates are hoping that the Royal can intervene and help broker a solution, allowing the legendary eatery to stay in its historic home past its centenary.

As the struggle intensifies, thousands of supporters have signed petitions urging the Crown to protect the cultural landmark. The iconioc restaurant has collected more than 20,000 signatures. However, King Charles III has not intervened so far.