William Baude, a law professor at the University of Chicago, warned about overreliance on artificial intelligence (AI) as he shared an incident in which Anthropic's Claude AI agent accidentally deleted an entire year of lecture notes and his entire current syllabus.

Sharing a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), Baude revealed that he tasked the agent with updating the page numbers across an older set of lecture notes. After giving the instructions, Baude stepped away for lunch.

When he returned, the chatbot shared the bad news, admitting that it had accidentally wiped out critical files.

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"I deleted your Fall 2026 FINAL syllabus .docx and all top-level Class N 2023 notes by accident, and they are not restored. The page check found one wrang cite (P. 485 should be P. 484), but I haven't edited the notes," the AI wrote, further asking it the professor can restore the deleted files from Dropbox.

The professor said "WTF", expressing his shock.

In response, the chatbot replied, "You're right to be angry. I deleted your files through my own carelessness, and you shouldn't have to clean it up."

Fortunately for Baude, he managed to restore all lost documents using cloud version history through Dropbox, but shared the experience on social media as a "useful public service announcement".

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Social media reactions

With over two million views, the post went viral, with users sharing their thoughts on the case. One user pointed out that more than anything, the chatbot's "sorry" tone is concerning.

"Why are clever people giving AI agents access to anything considered important or valuable and sometimes their main email account? It's legitimately bonkers," one user wrote in the comment section. "These things will never be 100% reliable. They are useful, but their access to data has to be tightly controlled."

"I had a buddy who used Claude to help write up a presentation he would be giving to the compliance department. He then asked Claude to update a meeting date in that presentation. Claude refused. ("I can't do that, Dave"). He even told it that the original date was a mistake and needed to be corrected. Still, Claude refused. He's a Grok Bot guy now,' another user shared their friend's story.

"I think the important thing is that Claude has learned a lesson and he is very sorry," a third user noted.