UK Man Buys Boeing 737 On Facebook, Turns It Into Underground Party Space, War Bunker

A man in the United Kingdom buried a Boeing 737, which he bought on social media for 4,000 pounds (around Rs 5 lakh), the New York Post reported. Dave Billings, an engineer living in Derbyshire, buried the 3-tonne fuselage of a scrapped Boeing 737-500 in his garden. He then explained the reason behind his strange decision.

Instead of letting the classic aircraft sit in a scrap yard, the 45-year-old lowered the massive cabin 14 feet underground. It is meant to be used as an entertainment space, but as per the report, Billings said that his family could survive in that space for months if World War III broke out.

The unusual project started when Billings spotted the fuselage section listed on Facebook Marketplace. According to the media outlet, his son, who is apparently an aviation fanatic, encouraged him. He then teamed up with friends to buy the aircraft body.

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Understandably, his wife wasn't sure about the project. "Beth did wonder why I was spending money on an old plane and said it was junk," Billings admitted, as mentioned in the report.

While the media has dubbed it a doomsday bunker, Billings insists the project is primarily meant for relaxation and hosting parties.

"It's primarily a fun thing to have and a place for us to have parties and relax, but it could be made into a fallout shelter," he said as quoted in the report.

"The whole thing will be buried under concrete and soil, so the top will be around two-and-a-half feet underground."

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"It will have electricity and water, but we are also putting solar panels on the top, and it has a borehole to a water supply."

"The plane toilet will be converted into a usable toilet connected to our septic tank."

"The structure will have its own ventilation system too. Depending on the amount of food we have down there, we could be off-grid for a long time if need be."