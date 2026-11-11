Sundar Pichai Welcomes Mark Zuckerberg's AI Models To Google Cloud: "Excited To Serve"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai welcomed Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg after Meta's latest artificial intelligence models became accessible on Google Cloud. Recently, Meta launched its Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3, and Muse Wonder models on Google Cloud Model Garden via managed APIs.

These models are built to handle different types of workloads, including document processing, coding, and multi-step software engineering.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Zuckerberg officially announced the integration, letting developers know that Meta's tech is now live and ready to deploy via managed application programming interfaces.

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"Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3, and Muse Wonder are now available on Google Cloud," Zuckerberg wrote.

Pichai was quick to respond to the announcement, writing, "Congrats and welcome to the model garden, excited to serve our Google Cloud customers!"

This alliance highlights how major technology leaders are leaning into shared infrastructure for enterprise AI. For developers and corporate clients, the move means greater flexibility, allowing them to explore Meta's latest innovations without leaving the Google ecosystem.

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Some users took to the comment section to raise some queries. "With Muse joining Model Garden, will customers be able to compare it with other models using the same evals?" one user asked.

"Yes, us too! DESIGNA's final build for public release is nearing completion; our PHP WASM servers are shaping up to be quite a powerhouse low-cost and extremely high-performance computing paradigm on GCP!" another user shared their thoughts.

"Google hosting meta's models right next to gemini. the cloud side gets paid whichever model people pick," a third user added.