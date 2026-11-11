5 Coaches, Engine Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail In Assam, Rescue Ops On

Five coaches of a passenger train running from Kolkata to Mizoram derailed in Assam this morning, the railways said. The railways said all passengers were safe, adding only a few passengers reported minor injuries.

The accident involving Kolkata-Sairang Express happened at 6.54 am near Digaru railway station in Assam.

The railways in a statement said the train tried to let another pass but the "loco pilot" or the driver could not control the speed, "resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with five coaches derailed."

The railways said the passengers are being taken to their destinations in an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations started immediately and railway officials have reached the accident site.

Visuals from a hospital showed some people talking about minor injuries they suffered. One of them had a bandage around his hand while another got treated for a minor injury on his thigh.