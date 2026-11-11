"Emergency Brake Not Working": Video Captures Moment Train Derails In Assam

Sitting upright, he is working the power levers, but nothing appears to be working as the Kolkata-Sairang Express continues to move forward until it crashes, derailing its five coaches, shows a dramatic video.

The train, en route to Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl from Kolkata, derailed near Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district around 6.54 am, an official said. The Kolkata-Sairang Express is an important rail link connecting Mizoram with Kolkata and other parts of eastern India.

There are no immediate reports of any fatalities or injuries, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said. A recovery train has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations and clearing the tracks, the official said.

The General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, along with other senior officials, has proceeded to Digaru to monitor the situation and oversee restoration work.

"BP pressure kam nahi ho raha (The Brake Pipe, or BP, pressure is not reducing)," a man is heard saying on the 45-second shaky video clip.

"The signal is red. The emergency brake is applied, but it is not working," he continues.

The driver is seen working the various power switches but nothing appears to be working.

"Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai (Nothing is working)," the tone is now urgent as the train hits a hurdle, shows the video. A glass bottle on the countertop crashes to the ground.

Passengers are being transported to their destinations by an alternate train.

"We were asleep around 5 am today. Everything was fine till Guwahati; the train halted there. It resumed the journey from there. The speed was good. When the train arrived at Digaru Station, it slowed down a little. When it crossed the platform at the station, a sound was heard. We don't know what that sound was. Barely a few metres ahead, I felt the engine derail. We moved for another km in that derailed state. I fell down my seat thrice. We could not open the gate. We were all anxious. After 10 minutes, the train stopped. We thanked Chhatthi, whose blessings kept us all safe; otherwise, we would have been dead. Power car and engine are completely out of order now," pantry car manager told news agency ANI.