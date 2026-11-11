Married Woman, Teen Lover Kill Schoolboy For Threatening To Disclose Affair In Telangana

A 15-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly poisoned to death by a 19-year-old woman and her 14-year-old companion after he reportedly caught them together and threatened to expose their relationship to their families in Telangana's Khammam district.

The victim, identified as Jillela Ravi, was a resident of a village in Kalluru area. He was studying in Sathupalli town and had returned to his village for the Dasara holidays.

According to police, the woman, Aparna, who had been living separately from her husband for around six months, was staying at her grandmother's house in the same village. During this period, she allegedly developed a relationship with a 14-year-old boy in the locality.

The incident took a tragic turn when Ravi allegedly spotted the two together in a room on October 20 and warned them that he would inform their family members. Fearing exposure, the duo allegedly conspired to eliminate him.

On October 21, the minor allegedly took Ravi to an isolated location and gave him a cold drink mixed with weedicide. Soon after consuming it, the boy developed a burning sensation in his throat, blisters in his mouth and skin reactions.

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When Ravi confronted the accused, they allegedly admitted that the drink contained poison. He subsequently informed his family about the incident.

His family initially admitted him to Khammam Government Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal, where he died on November 8 while undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint from the victim's family and his statement, Kalluru police registered a murder case and arrested both accused.

"We produced both of them before a court for remand. The minor has been shifted to the juvenile home in Warangal, while the woman has been sent to the Sathupalli sub-jail. Further investigation is on," said Kalluru Sub-Inspector J. Nagaraj.

The accused have been booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while further investigation into the alleged murder is underway.