Man Dies After Assault Over Rs 200 Temple Lights Payment In UP: Cops

A dispute over just Rs 200 paid for fixing lights at a temple during Diwali allegedly cost a 28-year-old physically challenged man his life after he was assaulted by a fellow villager in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Tuesday.

Khargsen was allegedly assaulted by a fellow villager, Siyaram, after he sought the return of the Rs 200, which he had paid for the temple lights but which were never installed, according to a complaint filed by his family.

The incident took place in Khajurha village. The family has accused Siyaram of murder and demanded legal action against him.

According to the complaint, Khargsen had paid Siyaram Rs 200 during Diwali to fix lights at a temple. When Siyaram allegedly failed to do so, a dispute broke out after Khargsen asked for his money back.

The family alleged that Siyaram assaulted Khargsen on Diwali, leaving him severely injured. After receiving initial medical treatment, Khargsen was brought back home by his family.

When his condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning, he was taken to Pilibhit Medical College, where he died around 3.30 pm while undergoing treatment, police said.

Sungarhi SHO Naresh Kumar Tyagi said an investigation was underway based on the complaint filed by the family and further action would be taken depending on its findings.

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