Video: Lucknow Petrol Pump Employee Dragged By Car As Driver Flees Without Paying

A petrol pump employee was dragged after he tried to stop the driver of a car from fleeing without paying in Lucknow's Gosaiganj area. The incident happened on the morning of November 8 at around 4:19 am at the GS Petrol Pump near Sainik Dhaba.

A man in a black car got his fuel tank refilled at the petrol station and tried to speed off without payment.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a petrol pump employee grabbing the car door to stop the vehicle from fleeing, following which, the driver accelerated and dragged him along for a distance.

The employee, identified as 21-year-old Sachin Kumar, sustained injuries in the incident.

The petrol pump manager filed a complaint, after which a case was registered under relevant sections at the Gosaiganj police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Md Mushtaq has constituted three police teams to crack the case and arrest the accused.

Using CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas, the police have identified the occupants of the car and said they will be arrested soon.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)