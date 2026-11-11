Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Filming Incident In UP: Cops

Police have arrested man for allegedly raping a woman and filming the act on his mobile phone in the Vrindavan Kotwali area of Mathura district after promising to secure her a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, officials said on Tuesday.

Vrindavan SHO Ashwini Kumar said the woman had applied for a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMA). Some time later, she received repeated calls, with the caller claiming that her application had been approved and asking her to complete the paperwork.

The accused identified himself as Anil Kumar, the officer said.

On October 30, Kumar showed the victim a vacant plot, and claimed that the site had been approved for PMAY, under which she would receive a house for free.

On November 5, the accused called the victim to a guest house in Vrindavan, ostensibly to sign official documents and complete other formalities.

Once there, the accused allegedly gave her a cold drink laced with an intoxicating substance, raped her and filmed the act on his mobile phone, police said.

He also threatened her with making the video viral if she revealed her ordeal to anyone, the victim claimed.

Based on the victim's complaint, Kumar was arrested on Tuesday under relevant sections of the BNS, the SHO said.

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