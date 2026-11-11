Telangana Home Guard Dies After Husband Twists Her Neck, Bangs Head On Floor

A 43-year-old woman Home Guard was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute at police quarters in Nalgonda district headquarters on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Mahaboob Bee, who was working as a Home Guard at the Nalgonda Police Headquarters. She was residing with her family in the police quarters located opposite the Rural Police Station, within the limits of Nalgonda One Town Police Station.

According to preliminary police investigations, an argument broke out between Mahaboob Bee and her husband, Satish, on Tuesday morning after their children had left for school. The verbal altercation allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Satish attacked his wife, resulting in her death.

"He twisted her neck and banged her head to the floor resulting in head injury and bleeding. She died on the spot." the police said.

The couple had married across caste lines in 2012 and had three children, including two daughters and a son. Satish, who had also previously worked as a Home Guard, was dismissed from service several years ago.

Police said the couple would frequently quarrell over family issues. Preliminary investigations also pointed to domestic tensions and the husband's alleged drinking habit as possible factor behind the incident.

Nalgonda One Town Police Station rushed to the quarters and inspected the scene. Meanwhile based on a complaint lodged by the dead woman's brother, police registered a murder case and arrested the husband.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the murder.